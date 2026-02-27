Check out these seven new OTT releases

From intense thrillers and true crime stories to jungle adventures and live comedy, this week’s OTT line-up has something for everyone. Viewers can explore family secrets, psychological battles, dangerous expeditions and powerful real-life accounts, all premiering on different streaming platforms.
Thriller: Secret Stories: Roslin
Roslin’s (Sanjana Dipu) fears come to life as the creature haunting her dreams seemingly takes form as Jerry (Hakkim Shah), a guest in the house. With her parents, Sobha (Meena) and John (Vineeth), dismissing her fears — it is Jerry’s arrival at the house, possessing the same green eyes as the stalker in her dreams, that blurs the reality between reality and fiction. Roslin must now find a way to expose his true identity and escape this haunting. Language: Malayalam. February 27. On JioHotstar.
Adventure: Uncharted Amazon with Ash Dykes
The series follows explorer Ash Dykes as he leads a daring expedition into the remote Amazon rainforest of Suriname. Battling extreme terrain, wildlife and unpredictable weather — the team attempts a world-first journey navigating dense jungle and uncharted rivers, revealing both the raw beauty and brutal challenges of one of Earth’s last true wildernesses. February 27. On Discovery+
Drama: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2)
Two siblings begin to uncover their family’s secret link to the organisation Monarch, pulling them into a dangerous world of Titans and hidden truths. Moving between the 1950s and today, their journey leads to army officer Lee Shaw and shocking discoveries. As secrets return on Skull Island, the past and present collide, putting Monarch and the world at risk of another titan disaster. February 27. On Apple TV
Docuseries: Evil Lives Here
This upcoming three-episode true crime series tells the haunting first-person stories of people who lived with individuals who later committed horrific crimes. Through intimate accounts, it reveals missed warning signs, buried suspicions and the devastating realisation that evil was hiding within someone they trusted and loved. February 27. On Discovery+
Thriller: Accused
Dr Geetika (Konkona Sena Sharma) is a respected surgeon whose life spirals after she is accused of sexual misconduct at her workplace. As the allegations spread, her career, marriageand reputation begin to crumble under public scrutiny. With trust shaken and truths questioned, the film explores how perception, bias and doubt can blur the line between guilt and innocence. Language: Hindi. February 27. On Netflix.
Thriller: Bugonia
Two conspiracy-obsessed men kidnap a powerful pharmaceutical CEO, convinced she is an alien plotting Earth’s destruction. As they hold her captive, tense and often absurd confrontations unfold, blurring the line between paranoia and reality. While they search for proof of her true identity, she fights to outsmart them, turning captivity into a dangerous psychological power struggle. February 28. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Chris Fleming: Live at The Palace
Comedian Chris Fleming performs a lively stand-up set filled with funny personal stories and sharp takes on modern life. Switching between bold characters and real-life moments, he talks about relationships, daily struggles and social habits, creating an unpredictable comedy show. February 28. On JioHotstar.
