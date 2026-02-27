Check out these seven new OTT releases

Thriller: Secret Stories: Roslin

Roslin’s (Sanjana Dipu) fears come to life as the creature haunting her dreams seemingly takes form as Jerry (Hakkim Shah), a guest in the house. With her parents, Sobha (Meena) and John (Vineeth), dismissing her fears — it is Jerry’s arrival at the house, possessing the same green eyes as the stalker in her dreams, that blurs the reality between reality and fiction. Roslin must now find a way to expose his true identity and escape this haunting. Language: Malayalam. February 27. On JioHotstar.