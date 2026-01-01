The anime which inspired Stranger Things is not for the faint-hearted

The anime series, which had 13 episodes, had premiered in 2004. It revolved around Lucy, an evolved human being in captivity at a laboratory where she is being experimented on- just like Eleven, who is famously played by Millie Bobby Brown.

Adding on to the similarities with Eleven, Lucy has telekinetic powers as well though their manifestations of their strength differ.

Creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers- Matt and Ross Duffer had talked about the influence Elfen Lied had on the show. "I had seen an anime called Elfen Lied that is clearly inspired by Akira. And that was really influential. When I watched it I thought it felt like an ultraviolent E.T. There were a lot of things in there that I really liked and that made their way into the show, particularly related to the character of Eleven, Matt had shared.

The anime series definitely inspired the fantasy horror show that is now approaching its end. So, brace your hearts and watch Elfen Lied to analyse the similarities and differences it has with Stranger Things.