Here are the list of Bengali web shows to watch out for in the early months of 2026

The wait is finally over! And Animesh Dutta is back. But wait a minute…didn’t we see his launch (boat) on his way from Sunderbans, exploding? It had special crime branch officer Animesh Dutta and his assistant Bitan Roy. Were they rescued last minute? This season, hopefully, will answer all our questions. As of now, not many details have been divulged about this season, except that we know Saswata Chatterjee is coming back as Animesh, and that this one will be bigger, better and bolder. The stakes are higher this time, the tension is sharper — and Bengal is ready for another storm.

Cast: Saswata Chatterjee. The Rest is yet to be announced.

Directed by: Raj Chakraborty

Streaming from: February 2026

Platform: Bangla Zee 5