Here are the list of Bengali web shows to watch out for in the early months of 2026

2026 is shaping up to be the year of mega releases, and we have the details of five Bengali web shows set to premiere across different OTT platforms.
Planning your downtime (and your subscription budget) for the next three months? Look no further.
After two murders and a whirlwind of events in Season 1, Kaalratri comes back with a new season. The new season will see how a new murder shakes the Roy Barman mansion, dragging Debi into a maze of secrets and old sins. With Satyaki as her uneasy ally, they must uncover a truth more dangerous than the prophecy that began it all. As Maya, Debi’s friend, mentioned in the last season that four more people from the Roy Barman family will be murdered, will it come true? Will Satyaki be able to save any of them?
Cast: Soumitrisha Kundoo, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Indrasish Roy, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rupanjana Mitra, Rajdeep Gupta, Sairity Banerjee, Sounak Roy, Sampurnaa Mandal, Diya Chakraborty, Triguna Shankar, Koushani Mukherjee and Dipanwita Sarkar
Directed by: Ayan Chakraborti
Streaming from: January 9
Platform: hoichoi
The wait is finally over! And Animesh Dutta is back. But wait a minute…didn’t we see his launch (boat) on his way from Sunderbans, exploding? It had special crime branch officer Animesh Dutta and his assistant Bitan Roy. Were they rescued last minute? This season, hopefully, will answer all our questions. As of now, not many details have been divulged about this season, except that we know Saswata Chatterjee is coming back as Animesh, and that this one will be bigger, better and bolder. The stakes are higher this time, the tension is sharper — and Bengal is ready for another storm.
Cast: Saswata Chatterjee. The Rest is yet to be announced.
Directed by: Raj Chakraborty
Streaming from: February 2026
Platform: Bangla Zee 5
Katakuti 2 is a dark psychological thriller that explores the cycle of trauma, the failures of the judicial system, and a father’s desperate quest for redemption. The story, written by Rhombus and scripted by Rudradeep Chanda, begins with the release of Samir Mondal, who spent over seven years in prison for the murder of his student, Nandini Gupta. Though the court acquits him due to lack of evidence, society — and even his own family — refuses to forgive him. However, journalist Raka and her colleague Tintin believe in Samir’s innocence and begin a parallel investigation. As a terrifying pattern emerges, they discover a cold case from a nearby village, where the murder of a girl named Binti mirrors Nandini’s. If the two cases are connected, the story will unfold in the show.
Cast: Subrata Dutta, Amrita Chatterjee, Subhrajit Datta, and Sawon Chakraborty
Directed by: Raja Chanda
Streaming from: Early 2026
Platform: KLiKK
Khanikta Premer Mato is a modern romantic comedy about Ujaan and Mohona — two opposites who fall in love, only to realise on a trip to Darjeeling that they might not be meant for each other. As they drift apart, Ujaan’s elder cousin Priyam and Mohona’s BFF and flatmate Shreya unexpectedly fall in love in the aftermath of the breakup. In a sweet role reversal, they conspire to reunite Ujaan and Mohona. Through humour, heartbreak, and healing, the story explores whether love is truly about perfection— or just a little understanding and adjustment.
Cast: Rahul Dev Bose, Megha Chowdhury, Avery Singha Roy, Durbar Sharma, Rishav Chakraborty, Moupiya Goswami, Ayan Bhattacharya, Debi Saha
Directed by: Rahool Mukherjee
Streaming from: February 14
Platform: Platform 8
Brishti often has to change schools because her father, Indra, is a police officer who gets transferred frequently. With Indra hardly able to spend time with his family, both Brishti and her mother, Maya, struggle to cope with the constant instability. Indra’s close friend looks after the family in his absence and shares a deep affection for Brishti. The trouble begins when Maya and Brishti settle into their new home, where strange and inexplicable events start occurring around Brishti. She experiences eerie dreams, and a mysterious name keeps appearing in her life — Nishith Sen. As the events escalate, Indra and Maya fight desperately to protect their daughter while the dark enigma of Nishith Sen tightens its grip. The ultimate question remains: will they be able to save Brishti from this haunting force, or is it already too late?
Cast: Fahim Mirza, Ankita Majhi, Bias Dhar, Sourav Saha, Sumit Kundu and Shaoli Chatterjee
Directed by: Sushobhon Das
Streaming from: January 2
Platform: Platform 8