Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases

January’s OTT slate brings a mix of high-stakes espionage, pulse-quickening thrillers and sweeping drama across platforms. From Mossad missions gone wrong and underground hijacks to second-chance romances and period mysteries, these new releases promise gripping stories and familiar faces. Here’s a curated look at the most anticipated series and films streaming this month.
Drama: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
In the 1930s, the Crawley family and their Downton staff face change and uncertainty. Lady Mary confronts scandal after her divorce, while the estate wrestles with modern pressures and legacy decisions. Amid social shifts and personal challenges, old bonds are tested and new beginnings emerge in a touching final chapter. January 12. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Tehran (Season 3)
Season three follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) hiding in Iran after her failed mission. Cut off from her handlers and hunted by authorities, she must rebuild an alias, win back trust and stop a looming nuclear threat. As new alliances form, some loyalties fracture and her survival hinges on impossible moral choices. January 9. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Hijack (Season 2)
Season two finds negotiator Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) caught in another crisis when a Berlin underground train is hijacked. With terrified commuters trapped below ground, Sam must outthink the ruthless captors, balance fragile egos and be in constant touch with authorities above. Each decision raises the stakes as he tries to save the day. January 14. On Apple TV+
Romance: People We Meet on Vacation
Best friends Poppy Wright (Emily Bader) and Alex Nilsen (Tom Blyth) take a holiday together every summer despite living very different lives. After a painful fallout, they reunite for one last trip to repair their bond. As old chemistry resurfaces, they must confront whether their friendship has always been love. January 9. On Netflix.
Thriller: Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web
Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi), a sharp and composed customs officer, leads an elite team battling a powerful global smuggling network operating through airports and secret warehouses. As the syndicate’s web tightens, Arjun must outthink ruthless criminals, uncover hidden allies and stop high-stakes illegal trafficking before it spirals out of control. Language: Hindi. January 14. On Netflix.
Mystery: Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
Set in 1925 England and based on Agatha Christie’s novel The Seven Dials Mystery, the series opens with a prank at a country estate that turns deadly. This draws curious aristocrat lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent into the mystery. As she investigates, Eileen uncovers a secret society called the Seven Dials, hidden loyalties and dangerous conspiracies, forcing unlikely alliances before the truth is finally revealed. January 15. On Netflix.
Action: The Night Manager (Season 2)
Eight years after his last mission, former spy Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) lives quietly under a new identity. When a mercenary linked to past enemies resurfaces, Jonathan is pulled back into MI6 operations. Partnering with unlikely allies, he infiltrates a dangerous global arms network, facing betrayal, moral compromise and escalating international stakes. January 11. On Amazon Prime Video.