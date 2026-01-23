Eight major OTT releases arriving this week

The coming week brings a packed slate of OTT releases across platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer. From the return of Shrinking and Bridgerton to superhero drama, action thrillers and a behind-the-scenes look at India’s Chandrayaan mission, these OTT releases explore grief, ambition, identity and resilience through both fiction and real-life stories.
Drama: Shrinking (Season 3)
Season three of Shrinking follows therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) and his close-knit circle — Paul, Gaby, Liz, Brian, Sean and Alice — as they face the fallout of radical honesty. As grief eases and new challenges emerge, the group navigates ageing, relationships, forgiveness and the messy, ongoing process of healing. January 28. On Apple TV+
Superhero: Wonder Man
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the role of Simon Williams — a struggling actor whose life changes when he is cast in a superhero project. He discovers that his connection to the role runs deeper than acting. As fame grows, he discovers genuine superhuman abilities, blurring the line between performance and reality. January 28. On JioHotstar.
Sci-Fi: Space Gen: Chandrayaan
The series explores the human side of India’s lunar mission, following scientists at ISRO as they face failure, pressure and public scrutiny after a heartbreaking setback. As leadership is tested and morale wavers, the team regroups with resilience, learning from loss and reigniting hope in pursuit of a historic moon landing. Language: Hindi. January 23. On JioHotstar.
Action: The Wrecking Crew
Estranged half-brothers Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) reunite after their father’s suspicious death. Working together reluctantly, they follow a trail of corruption and buried secrets, uncovering the truth behind his death while navigating constant clashes, danger and escalating action. January 28. On Amazon Prime Video.
Documentary: Take That
The documentary traces the journey of British pop band Take That, from their early 1990s breakthrough to global fame, break-ups and reunions. Through rare archive footage and candid interviews, the members reflect on friendship, pressure, personal struggles and the lasting impact of life inside one of pop’s biggest bands. January 27. On Netflix.
Action: The Internship
A skilled assassin raised inside a secret intelligence programme turns on the agency that shaped her life. Reconnecting with fellow operatives trained under the same system, she begins to uncover hidden crimes and long-buried truths — forcing them to question their loyalty and their past. January 23. On BookMyShow Stream.
Romance: Bridgerton (Season 4)
The upcoming fourth season centres on Benedict Bridgerton, whose life changes after a chance meeting with a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. As he searches for her across London’s social season, secrets of identity and class surface, turning a fairy-tale romance into a test of love. January 29. On Netflix.
Nature: Leopard Dynasty: The Rise of Rana
This award-winning wildlife documentary is set in Jaipur’s Jhalana forest. It follows young leopard Rana as he challenges his father Bahadur for dominance. With rare alliances, Indian music and character-driven storytelling, the film explores survival, power and a changing landscape. January 26. On Discovery+
