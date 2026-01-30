This week’s OTT line-up brings seven new shows and series to your screens

Streaming platforms are rolling out a varied OTT line-up this week, featuring crime thrillers, courtroom drama, romantic stories, stand-up comedy, docuseries and reality shows. From intense investigations to light-hearted entertainment, this line-up offers plenty of options for viewers looking to start the year with fresh content across platforms.
Docuseries: Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
Top ice-dancing couples from around the world train hard for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. This series follows their intense practice sessions, teamwork and personal struggles. As they compete on the ice, we see their dedication, dreams and emotions — revealing the challenges and triumphs behind the quest for Olympic gold. February 1. On Netflix.
Crime: Daldal
Set in Mumbai, the series follows DCP Rita Ferreira (Bhumi Pednekar) as she investigates a series of shocking murders. While chasing a dangerous killer, she struggles with painful memories, pressure at work and deep personal fears. Each case pushes her closer to the truth, testing her strength, choices and sense of justice. Language: Hindi. January 30. On Amazon Prime Video.
Romance: Relationship Goals
Leah is a successful TV producer who aims to become the first woman to host a major morning show. Her journey takes a turn when her ex, Jarrett, enters the race for the same position. As they compete professionally, unresolved emotions surface, leading to fresh lessons about trust, ambition and love. February 4. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4)
Picking up right from where the previous season ended, lawyer Mickey Haller is arrested when a body is found in his car. Now he must defend himself in court. With help from his team, he searches for the truth, tries to prove his innocence and uncover who trapped him before losing everything he can again. February 5. On Netflix.
Comedy: Sarvam Maya
A struggling musician returns home after his plans abroad fall through. While helping his family with religious rituals, he accidentally meets a young spirit with no memory. Naming her ‘Delulu,’ he forms a bond. Through simple moments, both begin to heal, understand themselves better and find hope in unexpected places. Language: Malayalam. January 30. On JioHotstar.
Reality show: The 50
Fifty celebrity contestants live together in a grand house, facing challenges that test their strategy, teamwork and wit. With alliances, betrayals and unexpected twists, they compete to avoid elimination. The game pushes each contestant to adapt, survive and outplay others for a chance to win the grand prize. February 1. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Mo Gilligan: In The Moment
Mo Gilligan takes the stage at London’s O2 Arena, sharing stories from his life, family and career. He reflects on fame, culture and being British in America. Through jokes and personal moments, he reveals his journey and connects deeply with the audience. February 3. On Netflix.
