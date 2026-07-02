Kangana Ranaut on entering Lock Upp 2: This show has always been about owning your truth

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to enter season two of the reality show Lock Upp. The Queen actress will make an appearance on the show this weekend as the Janta Ki Awaaz, joining Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
For those who do not know, Kangana hosted the first season of this show.
Talking about being a part of the show once again, Kangana shared, “This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is.”
“Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’s very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!,” added Kangana.
Speaking during the launch of season 2 of the reality show, producer Ektaa Kapoor had opened up about the reason why Kangana is not returning as the host of the reality show.
Ektaa revealed, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.”
Meanwhile, Lock Upp 2 has been making headlines from day one itself. The wife of popular television actor Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola, confirmed that they are heading for a divorce. Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year.
She shared, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year.”
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming on Netflix at 8 pm.