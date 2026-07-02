Kangana Ranaut on entering Lock Upp 2: This show has always been about owning your truth

“Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’s very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!,” added Kangana.

Speaking during the launch of season 2 of the reality show, producer Ektaa Kapoor had opened up about the reason why Kangana is not returning as the host of the reality show.

Ektaa revealed, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.”