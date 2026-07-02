Who is Lahu Ughade, the winner of Naked And Afraid: Aadimanav?

After weeks of navigating demanding terrain, scarce resources and constantly shifting circumstances, Pune man Lahu Ughade has emerged as the winner of the first edition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav.
Marking its foray in the Asia Pacific region, the acclaimed international adventure survival franchise show is inspired by the instincts, resilience and survival skills associated with the aadimanav (early man) lifestyle.
The Indian version of the show brought together six participants from diverse backgrounds and immersed them in the challenging wilderness of Palawan in The Philippines. Over the course of the journey, they faced harsh conditions, navigated unfamiliar terrain and adapted to an environment where every decision mattered.
For Lahu, the victory was the culmination of a lifelong connection with the outdoors. Hailing from Pune, Lahu grew up around the rugged landscapes of Sinhagad, and developed an early affinity for nature, trekking and mountaineering, eventually going on to summit Mount Everest. These teachings translated into calm decision-making, adaptability and an ability to remain composed in difficult circumstances making him establishing himself as a dependable presence throughout the show’s journey.
Lahu is the youngest of four children raised by his mother alone. To sustain their family, she worked tirelessly, preparing bhakris for local inns nestled within the fort’s embrace. However, despite her dedication, their humble income could barely support Lahu's education.
Refusing to surrender, his mother turned adversity into opportunity by setting up a small refreshment stall for the fort’s visitors. Every day she climbed the steep path to Sinhagad, sacrificing comfort for her child's future. Lahu says that it is her courage and determination which laid the foundation for everything he has achieved.
From a young age, Lahu developed resilience through hard work... from carrying loads as a porter for a bottled-water company and supplying lemons and drinks to his mother’s stall.
"Those countless treks to Sinhagad Fort strengthened my body and spirit, preparing me for the mountains that would later define my life," he added.
Among the trekkers, he met Surendra Shelke, a renowned mountaineer, who recognised his potential and encouraged me to pursue formal training. With the support of the trekking community, he got enrolled in a course at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Rock Climbing, where he graduated at the top of his class.
In 2015, he founded SL Adventure, to share the thrill and transformation that the mountains had given him. Since then, SL Adventure has organised over 2,300 treks, climbs, rappelling events, and Himalayan expeditions across India.
From getting married to Swapnali in 2016, to facing financial crises during the pandemic, life kept throwing challenges at Lahu. "Without a degree or stable income, I realised I had to rely on what life had truly taught me: endurance, discipline, and faith."
On November 5, 2020, he decided to summit Mount Everest and after three years of rigorous physical, mental, and financial preparation, he reached Mount Everest on May 23, 2023, carrying the Tricolor of India and Maharashtra’s saffron flag.
Reflecting on his victory, Lahu said, “Winning Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav is an incredibly special moment for me. The experience challenged me in ways I never expected and taught me lessons that will stay with me for life. There were difficult days, moments of doubt and situations that pushed me to dig deeper than ever before. Looking back, I feel grateful for every challenge because it made this achievement even more meaningful.”
All episodes of Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav are available to stream on Discovery+.