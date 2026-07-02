Who is Lahu Ughade, the winner of Naked And Afraid: Aadimanav?

After weeks of navigating demanding terrain, scarce resources and constantly shifting circumstances, Pune man Lahu Ughade has emerged as the winner of the first edition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav.

Marking its foray in the Asia Pacific region, the acclaimed international adventure survival franchise show is inspired by the instincts, resilience and survival skills associated with the aadimanav (early man) lifestyle.

The Indian version of the show brought together six participants from diverse backgrounds and immersed them in the challenging wilderness of Palawan in The Philippines. Over the course of the journey, they faced harsh conditions, navigated unfamiliar terrain and adapted to an environment where every decision mattered.

Who is Lahu Ughade and how did he make it through all the challenges?

For Lahu, the victory was the culmination of a lifelong connection with the outdoors. Hailing from Pune, Lahu grew up around the rugged landscapes of Sinhagad, and developed an early affinity for nature, trekking and mountaineering, eventually going on to summit Mount Everest. These teachings translated into calm decision-making, adaptability and an ability to remain composed in difficult circumstances making him establishing himself as a dependable presence throughout the show’s journey.