Sinners takes top prize at SAG Awards 2026: Check out full list of winners

Michael B. Jordan accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for SinnersChris Pizzello
After a near awards-season sweep by One Battle After Another, Sinners won best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild’s 32nd Actor Awards on Sunday, shaking up the Oscar race and setting up a potential nail-biter finale in two weeks at the Academy Awards.

“From the bottom of our hearts, to the bottom of your hearts, thank you so much for everything,” said Delroy Lindo, who spoke on behalf of the film's cast.

Film categories

  • Cast in a Motion Picture: Sinners

  • Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

  • Male Actor in a Leading Role: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

  • Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

  • Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

  • Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Television categories

  • Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Studio

  • Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Pitt

  • Male Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

  • Female Actor in a Drama Series: Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

  • Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

  • Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

  • Female Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

  • Male Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

  • Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: The Last of Us

