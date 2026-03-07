Divya Dutta-Sanjay Mishra starrer Chiraiya gets a release date, questions the social issue of marital rape

Director Shashant Shah said, “From the very beginning, I was clear that I wanted to tell a deeply human story. What moved me most was how ordinary this world feels. The discomfort in the film doesn’t come from extreme moments, but from everyday silences and normalised behavior that we rarely question. Chiraiya is not about pointing fingers; it’s about holding up a mirror. And that, for me, is what makes it powerful.”

Divya Dutta, who play the elder daughter-in-law Kamlesh, said, "I’ve always been mindful of the characters I bring to life, but Kamlesh is different. She is a woman bound by the values she’s always cherished, yet she finds herself at a crossroads where her love for family meets her refusal to ignore injustice. Her journey isn't a loud rebellion; it’s a quiet, powerful awakening of a woman choosing dignity over fear. Playing her shook me, because she reflects a reality tucked away in the corners of so many homes.”

Chiraiya will start streaming from March 20, only on JioHotstar.