Divya Dutta-Sanjay Mishra starrer Chiraiya gets a release date, questions the social issue of marital rape

Behind the warmth of traditions and the comfort of family bonds, many women live with truths that remain unspoken. Silence is often mistaken for harmony, while consent is quietly buried beneath the expectations of marriage and long-held social beliefs. And the upcoming Hindi show Chiraiya is all about the not-so-talked-about issues of marital rape and the importance of consent in a marriage.
Chiraiya seems to be A timely and thought-provoking narrative that seeks to spark awareness and dialogue around the critical issue of marital rape in India. Starring Divya Dutta, the series makes a clear and urgent statement — marriage is not consent, and a wedding does not take away a woman’s right to her body, voice, or choice.
The six-episode series, which also marks SVF Entertainments first foray into a Hindi digital series, is directed by Shashant Shah and features actors like by Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena, presenting an emotionally layered story that examines how silence can enable injustice and the courage it takes to confront it.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of Kamlesh, the ideal daughter-in-law of a close-knit family, whose seemingly stable world begins to shatter when she discovers that her sister-in-law Pooja is facing sexual abuse within her marriage. As difficult truths begin to unfold, Kamlesh finds herself torn between protecting her family’s honour and standing up for what is right. What begins as quiet concern gradually turns into a deeply personal battle against deeply rooted patriarchal beliefs, forcing her to question everything she once believed in and stood for, while confronting the uncomfortable reality that consent cannot be assumed, even within a marriage.
Director Shashant Shah said, “From the very beginning, I was clear that I wanted to tell a deeply human story. What moved me most was how ordinary this world feels. The discomfort in the film doesn’t come from extreme moments, but from everyday silences and normalised behavior that we rarely question. Chiraiya is not about pointing fingers; it’s about holding up a mirror. And that, for me, is what makes it powerful.”
Divya Dutta, who play the elder daughter-in-law Kamlesh, said, "I’ve always been mindful of the characters I bring to life, but Kamlesh is different. She is a woman bound by the values she’s always cherished, yet she finds herself at a crossroads where her love for family meets her refusal to ignore injustice. Her journey isn't a loud rebellion; it’s a quiet, powerful awakening of a woman choosing dignity over fear. Playing her shook me, because she reflects a reality tucked away in the corners of so many homes.”
Chiraiya will start streaming from March 20, only on JioHotstar.