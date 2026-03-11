Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis adapt Scarpetta book series for TV

When Jamie Lee Curtis’ blockbuster film True Lies premiered worldwide, it would’ve been improbable to think that 30 years later she would be giddy about a TV show — about as improbable as performing her iconic helicopter stunt without special effects.

Nicole Kidman set to star in Scarpetta

“I guarantee you when I was … literally hanging under a helicopter above the Florida Keys over the Seven Mile Bridge in Florida, I did not imagine I’d be sitting in New York City that many years later with Nicole Kidman,” Curtis said. “Not only being co-bosses on a show, but then also playing her slutty sister. I was not imagining that as my future.”

The Oscar winners co-executive produced and star in Scarpetta, a new mystery crime series from Prime Video, out March 11, based on Patricia Cornwell’s popular books. Curtis credits Nicole as one of the major Hollywood players who helped shrink the gulf between perceptions of film and TV roles with prestige series like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.