Animator and director Tsutomu Shibayama, who shaped Doraemon, dies at 84

Veteran animator and director behind Doraemon and Ranma ½, Tsutomu Shibayama breathed his last on March 6 following a battle with lung cancer. He was 84.

Doraemon and Ranma ½ director Tsutomu Shibayama passes away

Born in 1940, the animator began his career in manga and then moved into animation when the industry itself was still finding its footing. He would go on to co-found Ajia-do Animation Works, contributing to a production culture that prized consistency.

For over two decades, he directed Doraemon films and contributed to the long-running TV series, helping define a tone that’s harder to pull off than it looks. Under his watch, robot cat Doraemon from the future and the hapless boy he’s assigned to help was loved by everyone. The jokes were good, but the bad test scores, bruised egos, the small, familiar panic of being a kid who can’t quite keep up were equally noticeable. Under his direction, Doraemon never talked down to its audience; it trusted children to recognise themselves in Nobita’s flaws, and to sit with the consequences.