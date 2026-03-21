Debasish Mondal on reprising his role for Abar Proloy 2

A

He works with great energy and believes in the character. I don’t see him prepare a lot on set. There is a shift in his energy, personality and interactions when he enters the set, and that helps in the shoot. He is always on his toes and never laid back. That helps the other actors to be present and alert. Also, when he performs, he gives you challenges. If you get a good co-actor, much of the work is taken care of.