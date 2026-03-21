Debasish Mondal on reprising his role for Abar Proloy 2
Actor Debasish Mondal is currently seen in Abar Proloy 2 as Bitan. He gets candid about his role, work experience, fitness and more.
How was the experience of working with Raj Chakraborty?
Spontaneity and an unfiltered rawness! He doesn’t prefer anyone thinking in between shots. Raj gives you feedback. I enjoy it when someone suggests how to better myself. After a long time, I heard a director telling me to forget the scene and dialogue because the feel was important. He prefers that everyone is present in the moment.
What does working with Saswata Chatterjee mean to you?
He works with great energy and believes in the character. I don’t see him prepare a lot on set. There is a shift in his energy, personality and interactions when he enters the set, and that helps in the shoot. He is always on his toes and never laid back. That helps the other actors to be present and alert. Also, when he performs, he gives you challenges. If you get a good co-actor, much of the work is taken care of.
What kind of roles or genres do you like to work in?
Language is not a barrier for me. Right now, I speak in Bengali, English, Hindi, and Urdu. And I have worked in all these languages. If I am approached for a different language, I am willing to learn it, if necessary. I try to go into detailing because that’s my tool to make the character believable. I love drama and romance. I like to play characters which bring out unknown subtle emotions. But I want to explore myself with other works and move out of my comfort zone.
Tell us about your character in Charak
It’s a narrative based on the Charak Mela in the interiors of Bengal bordering on the concepts of superstition and faith. I play an aghori in the movie.
What is the secret to your fitness?
I draw from Martial arts, yoga, Kalaripayatu, thangta, sword-fight etc and have made my own routine. I don’t go to the gym unless work demands it.
Abar Proloy 2 is streaming on Bangla ZEE5
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