Matka King: Vijay Varma just dropped a teaser on his social media, fans can't keep calm

Posting these images, Vijay Varma captioned it, “patte kholne ka waqt jald hi aane wala hai 🎉”, hinting that the reveal is not too far away. The line cleverly plays into the gambling metaphor associated with “matka,” building anticipation without giving away the plot. It’s a smart tease — minimal words, maximum intrigue.

What stands out is how effortlessly Vijay commands attention even in a still frame. While everyone else is masked, he remains the only visible face, a clear visual cue that he’s at the centre of this narrative. It also subtly hints at themes of identity, secrecy, and control, making fans wonder what role he’s playing in this world.

With Matka King, Vijay Varma seems to be continuing his streak of bold, layered choices. And if this tease is anything to go by, he’s not just playing the game, he’s about to change it.

Matka King, sees a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader, who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, that takes the city by storm and democratises a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Created and directed by Nagaraj Manjule, the series sees Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadavat, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.