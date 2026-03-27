Aditi Roy’s next Kuheli is a slow-burning thriller we have been waiting for

An array of talented actors are back with a whodunit thriller in the midst of a quiet town! Director Aditi Roy who has been serving the viewers with hard-hitting stories from Lojja to Noshtonir which have become blockbuster in the last few years, is back again with her next directorial Kuheli. Named after the fictional town of Kuheli, the story follows the death of a police officer, SP Rana Singha played by Kaushik Sen. But is it a natural death?
A fog-engulfed place like Kuheli isn’t just beautiful, it’s concealing, distorting and misdirecting as well. And what makes it dangerous at the moment is the loss of one of its most respected institution – SP Rana Singha, who was found hanging in his police station. During investigation it is found out that this isn’t just suicide, it’s an engineered murder. Every relationship becomes a question, every act becomes a moment of suspicion and every character is under the radar in Aditi Roy’s thriller series Kuheli which will hit the OTT platform in May.
In Kaushik Sen’s words, “Rana appears to be everything one expects a man to be. He is respectable, dependable, and admired. He is the ideal husband, friend, brother-in-law, and officer. But what intrigued me most was the illusion of that perfection and the unsettling possibility that lies beneath it.
Kuheli has again managed to get a stellar cast with Ridhima Ghosh as Debika Dutta, Susmita Dey as Radhika Singha, Angana Roy as Ishika Roy and Priyanka Sarkar as DSP Agni Basu. The best part? Everyone knows the man but nobody knows the truth.
Aditi Roy mentions, “Kuheli is a slow-burn narrative that moves between quirkiness and suspense, unfolding as a two-way journey where every character is both a victim and a potential killer. The storyline, along with the intriguing world built around its characters, gives each of them a motive for murder, elevating it from a mere mystery to a story of profound reckoning.”
While Susmita plays a grieving widow, as the story progresses, it is for the audience to derive if she is as sad as it looks. She outlines, “Radhika has spent years shrinking herself becoming quieter, more agreeable, and more fearful within the confines of her marriage. Her husband’s death doesn’t liberate her; it simply reshapes the nature of her fears.”
Her sister, Debika played by Ridhima seems to have that practiced stoic expression, someone who knows for the better to never reveal a thing. Ridhima comments, “Debika is someone who has lived with her truths for so long that secrecy has become a form of survival even from those closest to her. Portraying her meant finding comfort within layers of quiet discomfort.”
Angana’s Ishika moves throughout the chaos with an unsettling calm. She mentions, “Ishika lives entirely on her own terms unapologetic and unrestrained. Whether that makes her dangerous or simply honest is something I’d leave for the audience to decide.
In the midst of it all enters DSP Agni Basu (Priyanka) who is sharp, observant, methodical and refuses to be swayed by grief. For her, “As an outsider and an investigator, she must cut through layers of deception, instinctively separating truth from carefully constructed lies — because in this town, nothing is as it seems, and trusting the wrong person could cost everything. "
Kuheli will start streaming on hoichoi from May
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