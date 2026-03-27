Aditi Roy’s next Kuheli is a slow-burning thriller we have been waiting for

In Kaushik Sen’s words, “Rana appears to be everything one expects a man to be. He is respectable, dependable, and admired. He is the ideal husband, friend, brother-in-law, and officer. But what intrigued me most was the illusion of that perfection and the unsettling possibility that lies beneath it.

Kuheli has again managed to get a stellar cast with Ridhima Ghosh as Debika Dutta, Susmita Dey as Radhika Singha, Angana Roy as Ishika Roy and Priyanka Sarkar as DSP Agni Basu. The best part? Everyone knows the man but nobody knows the truth.

Aditi Roy mentions, “Kuheli is a slow-burn narrative that moves between quirkiness and suspense, unfolding as a two-way journey where every character is both a victim and a potential killer. The storyline, along with the intriguing world built around its characters, gives each of them a motive for murder, elevating it from a mere mystery to a story of profound reckoning.”