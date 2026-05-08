As David Attenborough turns 100, this new documentary revisits the series that changed wildlife filmmaking forever

A

The series was 13 episodes long, with each episode running for an hour, so that is 13 hours in total. Now, of course, we had to make a documentary that was only one hour long, so that was actually a real challenge. When I sat down and watched through it, I kept thinking, “How can I ever decide?” There are so many incredible moments. Even though the series was filmed 50 years ago, I think it still feels fresh and relevant in terms of its storytelling of the natural world. It is still as important and powerful today as it was 50 years ago, so that was definitely a challenge. We chose some of the key sequences from Life on Earth and I think even people today are aware of some of them. For example, the mountain gorillas sequence is probably one of the most famous moments in wildlife filmmaking history, when David went to Rwanda to film them. There is also the sequence in the Galápagos with the giant tortoises and another when he went to the Grand Canyon to tell the story of evolution there. There were definitely key moments. Another example is the lion hunt, because it was the first example of a full co-operative lion hunt ever filmed. There were certainly particular sequences that we felt represented Life on Earth as a whole and illustrated its story in the best way. It was also done in collaboration with David. We spoke to him about our plans for the documentary, the sequences we wanted to use and discussed them with him in detail. It was definitely a collaboration between our team and David.