Vishal Vashishtha opens up about playing a cop in Glory

A certain unpredictability follows Vishal Vashishtha on screen. One moment he is charming, the next, unsettling. With Netflix’s Glory, which premiered on May 1, the actor steps into one of his darkest roles yet. Vishal plays Arvind Shekhar, a police officer caught between duty, betrayal and revenge.

Vishal Vashishtha talks to us about fame, overthinking and his evolution as an actor

After earning praise for projects like Showtime, Hustlers and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vishal says Glory pushed him into emotionally difficult territory. In a candid chat, the actor speaks about moral conflict, career growth and why “winging it” no longer works for him.