Vishal Vashishtha opens up about playing a cop in Glory
A certain unpredictability follows Vishal Vashishtha on screen. One moment he is charming, the next, unsettling. With Netflix’s Glory, which premiered on May 1, the actor steps into one of his darkest roles yet. Vishal plays Arvind Shekhar, a police officer caught between duty, betrayal and revenge.
Vishal Vashishtha talks to us about fame, overthinking and his evolution as an actor
After earning praise for projects like Showtime, Hustlers and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vishal says Glory pushed him into emotionally difficult territory. In a candid chat, the actor speaks about moral conflict, career growth and why “winging it” no longer works for him.
You’re playing a cop in Glory. What makes this character different from the usual “uniformed hero” we see on screen?
What I connected with in Arvind Shekhar as a character was that he is a very human police officer. Professionally, he is stern, dominant and unforgiving during investigations, but at home, he becomes a caring son and a loving husband. He lives between two worlds. His wife, mother and the return of a long-lost friend become the three pillars of his life. When two of those pillars betray him, he loses all sense of control. His desperation and rage fascinated me as an actor.
What kind of moral conflict does your character deal with in Glory?
Arvind is a man who believes in the system. So going against the very system that he protects becomes his biggest moral conflict. Initially, he hides it because he wants justice for his friend. But betrayal changes him completely. In a moment of rage, the logical man disappears and a monster takes over.
Looking back at Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, what do you think that show taught you about holding audience attention over time?
Fast-paced thrillers, twists and unpredictable character arcs work well. My character could be crooked, serious, funny and manipulative at the same time. I think unpredictability keeps audiences invested.
Has success changed the kind of scripts coming your way, or just the scale of them?
Success is not overnight stardom or massive brand deals. Success is about makers appreciating my work and audiences staying with me through the last 10-12 years. The quality of scripts has improved a lot. The scale has grown too because of the many new platforms today.
What part of Vishal Vashishtha doesn’t make it to the screen at all?
The lazy, restless and overthinking side of me. I would like to keep it that way.
One habit you had to unlearn as an actor.
Winging it. Earlier, I would jump into things and figure them out later. Now I want to come prepared. Acting is an active state of mind because you constantly make decisions in the moment. Being prepared is the bare minimum.
If not acting, what would Vishal be doing today?
I honestly have no idea. Acting became a passion because this craft rewarded me. That reward gave me the drive to keep improving.
Glory is streaming now on Netflix.
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