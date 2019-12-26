Are you a fan of comic Papa CJ? Then be there at Starmark tomorrow for the launch of his book Naked. The funnyman who is recognised gobally for his craft, lays bare his life, from the streets of Calcutta to the University of Oxford and stages across the world, into the book. Organised in association with Westland Books, the launch will witness the award-winning comedian indulge in a hearty chat with the audience.

Time: 5pm

Date: December 27

Venue: Starmark, South City Mall