Get on board with Professor Shanku and be a part of his scientific escapades with Starmark 2020 calendar— The Global Footprints of Professor Shanku. The special calendar that will be launched this Sunday at the Anwar Shah Road bookstore, is based on illustrations by Satyajit Ray and curated by Sandip Ray. The calendar has been designed by Pinaki De. The launch will be followed by an adda session featuring Sandip Ray, Dhritiman Chaterji and Subhasish Mukherjee and will be moderated by the noted film historian Siladitya Sen.

The calendar—The Global Footprints of Professor Shanku— with brief details and Satyajit Ray’s illustrations, covers Professor Shanku’s adventures not only in his hometown Giridih but also in the many distant places where his love for exploring the unknown takes him… the Amazon rainforests, Congo, Egypt, Tibet, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Bolivia, Chile, the Sahara and Taklamakan deserts, the underwater world near Gopalpur on the Bay of Bengal, and even some mysterious, imaginary islands which were often the subjects of his dreams.

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2019

Time: 6.30 pm.

Venue: Starmark, South City Mall