Mark your calendar as Shudh Dhwani, the digital concert organised by Snehalata Memorial Foundation is set to make your evenings special. The third edition of the concert that kicks off on August 24, 7pm, will see a melodious session with Haridutt Bhardwaj on flute from Shimla accompanied by Dhiwakar Sharma on tabla. The evening will also witness Shubha Ghosh on vocals, from Kolkata, accompanied by Sisir Ghosh on tabla. Ustad Asghar Husain, from New Delhi, will conclude the evening with his violin composition accompanied by Ustad Akhtar Hasan on tabla.

On the second day of the annual music and dance festival, August 25, Sushri Aparajita Sarma from New Delhi will enthral you with her solo Bharatanatyam performance at 7pm. Pt Biswajit Roy Chowdhury on sarod from New Delhi will be accompanied by Pt. Durjay Bhoumik on tabla.

Bringing down the curtains of the three-day festival, on August 26, will be Vidushi Jayanti Kumaresh from Bengaluru on Saraswathi Veena and Sounak Chattopadhyay on vocal from Kolkata.