Kolkata will finally witness the launch of Vishwanathan Anand’s Mind Master and the grandmaster will be there for an engrossing session with three-time Indian Chess Champion Dibyendu Barua. Be there at Tolly Club and get a signed copy from the five- time World Champion. Also, you can hear him share anecdotes regarding his book in a session with Jeet Banerjee.

Date: Friday, 7th February 2020

Time: 6.15 pm