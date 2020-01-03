Arth: A Culture Fest brings to you two days of euphoric exchange of ideas with its rich itinerary; something that you shouldn’t miss this month.

Dedicated to the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal, the Kolkata edition of Arth will witness 30+ Speakers, 10+ panel discussions, 10+ workshops, 10+ performances and an extensive food flea.

The highlights of Day 1 include discussions on topics like The City as a Muse: Kolkata in Popular Culture, Women in Popular Culture, A Life Like No Other, Is History the New Battleground and more. Expect panellists like Anurag Saxena, Kunal Basu, Pradeep Sarkar, Supriya Newar, Ditipriya Roy and Manali De among others make the sessions enriching. Towards the end of the evening, Usha Uthup and Bickram Ghosh will enliven the moment.

On Day 2, expect some serious discussion on a topic like The Meaning of Secularism in India with Subramanian Swami in conservation with Anurag Saxena. This will be followed by an equally engaging session on India: The land of stories and storytellers moderated by Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury. The panellists include Kunal Basu, Sharmistha Gooptu and Suman Ghosh. Band Euphoria will bring the curtain down to the event with their musical session.

Date: January 04 and 05, 2020

Time:10.30 a.m. onwards

Venue: Swabhumi - The Heritage, Kolkata