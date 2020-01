Find the best of fashion and indie art at Kolkata Kettle

The second edition of lifestyle and art exhibition-cum-sale Kolkata Kettle will feature the best of indie craft, lifestyle and designer products. The event will bring together folk artistes, high street designers, lifestyle curators, craft designers, creative collectives, regional artisans from all across the country.

When: January 10 to 11.

Where: At 27 Ballygunge Park