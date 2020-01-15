Know how the heavenly combination of retail therapy and specialty coffee tastes at Roastery Coffee House, this Saturday.

Sipping your favourite cascara or espresso, you can check out the fresh edits by a host of home grown brands at the Flea Market. Also, interesting crafts and eco-friendly products can be picked up.

The highlights of the lifestyle exhibition includes Shikha Agarwal’s art and crafts brand Silver Lioness, Glistenton Studio by Shreya Dutta, Baishali and Gopa’s clothing brand Green House, Lopamudra Chakraborty’s brand Lavanya, Design Estuary by Priyanka and Devika, Vidushi Agarwalla’s Fortune one o one, Myverduracare.com by Verdura Care Private Limited, Artefacts by Srijita Das, Sayanti Ghosh Studio, Viva La Vida by Mamta Sharma Das, The Jewel Girl by Radhika Bhaiya, Aditi Chakraborty's Anki Bunki Aditi and Anjali Surana with Fullstopp.org.

Owner Nishant Sinha feels, "Roastery Kolkata not only has a handcrafted special menu where every coffee is paired with the right dish, but it also has the most appropriate setting and ambience to organize an event like a flea-market, as the City of Joy celebrates the festive spirit of the season and nothing is more delightful than to be able to host an event that brings people together, as they bond over a cup of their favorite brew while shopping for gifts in The Flea Market.’"