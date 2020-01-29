This is a big shout out for Arijit Singh fans. The singing sensation who has touched chords with his blockbuster songs like Tum hi ho to Bada Pachtaoge will be performing live in the city. Listen to him and his orchestra of musicians as they take over the stage! The sale proceeds of the show will be go towards the development of the club's Nursery Football Academy.

Date: 2nd February 2020

Time: 6:00 pm

Venue: Eco Park, Rajarhat

Entry Fees: Rs. 499 – Rs. 10,000

Booking Link - https://insider.in/arijit-singh-live-feb2-2020/event