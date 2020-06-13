Musician Kamal Singh, popular as the frontman of Bengaluru-based band Lounge Piranha, and now Hoirong, is also a certified clinical music therapist. This weekend the artiste hosts a music and sound therapy session for managing and coping with stress, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. "My experience includes working with Learning/Developmental Disability, Alzheimer’s, Autism, Mental health, and with children who have cancer and their families. I have worked in Muskaan (Delhi), St.Judes (Noida), Sunshine Autism Trust, Bubbles Center for Autism and Nightingales Medical Trust in Bangalore," says Kamal on his website. The one-hour digital experiential session is a must for anyone trying to make sense of these unprecedented times.

Rs 500. June 14, 5 pm to 6 pm. Details: 9902723377 and clinicalmusictherapy.wordpress.com