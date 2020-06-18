As part of their How To series, Serendipity Arts Foundation 2020, hosts How to Gear Up. The series will give you a sneak peek into the secret world behind the making of Serendipity Arts Festival through pictures, conversations around production and technology, and engaging discussions around grant-making practices, and healthier and sustainable living. Here is the schedule:

1. Flying High: The World of Aerial Rigging. A talk by Avishkar Tendle

Tracing the journey from the inception of Natura to its present-day form, this session will lay out foundational precepts of aerial rigging

June 18, at 3 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live

2. Light for Art & Light as Art. A talk by Linus Lopez and Lyle Lopez

A dive into our toolbox of skills and share our experiences lighting different art venues across the country.

On June 19, at 3 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live

3. New Futures: Grant-making Practices for the Contemporary

A Conversation between the jury members Dayanita Singh, Devika Singh, Ravi Agarwal, and Tanzim Wahab. This conversation will focus on redefining and better understanding grant-making approaches

On June 19, at 5 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live

4. The Backstage Theory: Building the Festival as We Know It. A conversation between Manoj Gopalani and Abhishek Mehta

This session aims to throw light on the “homework” which goes behind planning, executing and managing a world-class event or festival.

On June 20, at 3 PM IST on Zoom, or on Facebook Live

5. How to Live a Guilt-free, Zero-waste Life. A workshop conducted by Ruchi Jain, TARU Naturals

The workshop will have insightful DIY tips to give a holistic view on how to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

On June 20, at 5 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live



