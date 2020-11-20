Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa School of the Arts will broadcast Rise Up! A Virtual Benefit Concert to #EndSars on November 25, the eve of Thanksgiving. Funds raised from the benefit concert on mightycause.com

will be distributed by the Nigerian-based Agesin Jawe Ifa Herbal & Spiritual Center to grassroots community organisations who are leading the efforts to #EndSars and provide legal aid to victims of police brutality throughout America. "Rise Up!" is being pre-taped as a one-hour concert, featuring African inspired music, dance, and words and will premiere on YouTube and Facebook Live at 8 pm.