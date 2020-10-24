Sumanasa Foundation has teamed up with Bharata Kalanjali to present Madhava Geetham, a virtual dance concert on Shaale. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the upliftment of artsites.

Madhava Geetham is an adaptation of Jayadeva’s Gita Govindam in Tamil by Carnatic musician Kalaimamani Smt D Pattammal. The Vaggeyakara’s composition has been revisited by Satyajit CP, Artistic Director of Bharata Kalanjali along with his parents and dance legends Shanta and VP Dhananjayan.

October 24th to November 8. Tickets available on shaale.com/live/madhavageetham