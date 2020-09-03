A two-day conference ‘Women in Performance’ with scholars and practitioners at the helm will put the spotlight on Body in Performance & Agency in Performance. Organised by Kolkata Centre for Creativity, aims at opening up space for the exchange of thoughts regarding discourses about gender and body politics, the performativity of body, the evolution of language, agency and gaze along with the economic aspects related with performances of, about, by and for women, historically and in the contemporary context.

Organised in collaboration with Shadhona- A Centre for Advancement of South-Asian Culture, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Ananya Dance Theatre, Minneapolis, USA, Sandbox Collective, Bangalore, India, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India and Flame University, Pune, India, the event kicks off on September 4.

Day 1 kicks off with the discussion ‘Body in Performance’ with keynote speaker Lubna Marium, an eminent dancer, art director, researcher and cultural activist and she will be accompanied by Dr Bishnupriya Dutt, Professor of Theatre and Performance Studies, in the School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU, Delhi, Dr Urmimala Sarkar Munsi, Associate Professor of Theatre and Performance Studies, at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, at JNU, New Delhi, Dr Trina Nileena Banerjee, Assistant Professor in Cultural Studies at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Calcutta. The first session will be moderated by Meghna Bhardwaj, a Delhi-based dancer, trained in ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance techniques.

On the second day Dr Ananya Chatterjea, Professor of dance at the University of Minnesota and artistic director of Ananya Dance Theatre, will share the panel with Dr Anuradha Kapur, theatre-maker, professor and former director at the National School of Drama (NSD), Zuleikha Chaudhuri, theatre director and lighting designer based in Delhi, Dr Urmimala Sarkar Munsi, will talk about “Agency in Performance” moderated by Dr. Trina Nileena Banerjee.