Be a part of Baithaki Virtual Concert on 5th Feb 2021 and regale in the magical notes of classical music by renowned Bengali artistes. Organised by Swaranjali, the baithaki will have Subhasis Bose on Hansaveena from Barasat accompanied by Partha Pratim Das from New Barrackpore on the tabla. They are going to perform in Raag Rageshree and Yaman Kalyan and the compositions will be in Vilambit teen taal. It will be followed by two short melodies Dhun in Dadra and Kaharba taal.

Time: 8pm

On the official Facebook Page of Swaranjali