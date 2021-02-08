Centrestage Live Wednesday is back again at M Bar Kitchen and on the spotlight will be Bollywood singer Aryan Tiwari. The singer who is known for his originals like Be With You and Juda will be crooning to the greatest hits making you break into a shimmy. Turn up with your gang and have a ball.

When: 10th of February, 2021, Wednesday;

Time: 10 pm - 2 am

Where: M Bar Kitchen

Price - Rs. 2000 for a couple (redeemable cover charges)