With winter making an exit and summer setting in slowly and steadily, it’s the right time to rejig your wardrobe. And if you have some light and breezy dresses in mind then you should check out the latest edit by city couturier Pallavi Singhee at Pernia’s Pop-up Studio.

Singhee’s label, Verb, which is known for its contemporary silhouettes and rich detailing, brings to you a collection that is rich in strong cultural influences and detailed craftsmanship. From baroque pleated skirts and tie-up crop tops to flowy midi dresses and more, there are options galore. The stock will be there for just three days, so make the most of it.

When: 25 to 28 February

Time: 10am to 8pm

Details: 8657529624