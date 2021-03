The Shuffling Suitcases brings to you the Noboborsho Edit. With all the precautions in place and a line up of sustainable fashion, accessories, decor and beauty, welcome the Bengali New Year in style. The showcase will feature 16 homegrown brands like Disguise, Parama, Postcard, Ekab and more.

Venue: Ganges Art Gallery.

Date: 20 and 21 March

Time: 11 am.

Details available online.