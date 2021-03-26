Utsavam 2021, DakshinaChitra’s Annual Music and Dance Festival, goes live this weekend in a brand-new digital and live format. The two-day festival (March 27 & 28) will include several events that are online and several more that will be held at the venue on ECR.

“Each year, we try and identify what artistes and audiences are looking to learn or experience, this is the basis of how we identify the theme. ‘Building resilience’ is what stood out to us this year, but how does this manifest into a multidisciplinary festival? Well, you’ll just have to come and experience it for yourself,” explains Shreya Nagarajan Singh, the curator of the festival.

This is the first time they’re attempting a hybrid event of sorts, with both digital and live events. From workshops and online talks to live events featuring participatory performances and performances by artistes — the lineup is impressive.

The much-touted Virudhu award, that is a highlight of the festival, will be presented to Yakshagana maestro Keremane Shivananda Hegde who will also be organising a discussion on the dance form. His troupe will also be performing on Day 1. Chennai-based Gaana star, Isaivani, will be performing live in concert as the grand finale on Day 2.

Details online, March 27 and 28, 11 am onwards, ECR.