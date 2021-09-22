Parvathy Baul to perform at Emami Art on September 25

Eminent baul artiste Parvathy Baul, who is known for her rich repertoire of baul songs and her mesmerising performances, will be performing live at Emami Art. The immersive musical event is scheduled for September 25 and is part of the gallery's Locus in Focus programme that will reminisce the traditional Bengali folk music inspired by the lineage of the Sufi, Fakir, and Baul poets.

When: Saturday, September 25, 5 pm onwards

Where: Ground floor, Emami Art

Live on Facebook