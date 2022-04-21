Thaikkudam Bridge promises a head-banging performance at Hard Rock cafe today

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge will go live at Hard Rock Café. Formed by Govind Vasantha and Siddharth Menon in 2013, the band rose to prominence through Kappa TV’s musical show Music Mojo and later with their composition Fish Rock that gained popularity on social networking sites. The band has since won numerous awards and performed at over 400 venues, and released their album.

What: Thaikkudam Bridge at Hard Rock Café

When: April 21 at 8.30pm