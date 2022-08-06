NIFT Bengaluru presents Bloom Bengaluru Handloom Fest

In the spirit of National Handloom Day, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Bengaluru presents the Bloom Bengaluru Handloom Fest 2022, an exclusive craft fair and sale of handloom and handicraft by national and state awardee artisans. Running from August 3 through 8, the event is sponsored by the Development Commissioner Handlooms and Development Commisioner Handicrafts under the Ministry of Textiles (Government of India). It is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate and celebrate India's 75 years of independence. Participating artisans include national awardee V Sankar known for leather puppetry, Hemavati known for Batik sarees, state awardee Rajkumar known for Bidriwork, and many more.

Entry free. August 3, 11 am. At NIFT Bengaluru, HSR Layout. Details: 85531 55230