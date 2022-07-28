Ministry of Now presents ‘Immersive Art Festival’ in Bengaluru

Curated by the city-based urban living lab Bangalore Creative Circus, Ministry Of Now will present the Immersive Art Festival – a showcase of local artists working across different media. This will include digital art, installations, paintings, sculptures, and many more. The exhibition will celebrate the launch of the Ministry Of Now, which is a movement for social change using art to inspire a new culture of living that cares for the planet. This launch event is going to take place at the Bangalore Creative Circus in Yeshwanthpur on July 31 from 11 am to 9 pm. It will feature film screenings by Alt EFF, live art by Godot, live music, and wellness experiences among many others.

Manisha Vinod, partner at Bangalore Creative Circus, said, “Art is an incredible medium of expression and aids greatly in creating impact. It is our pleasure to curate such an eclectic collection of artworks that will hopefully inspire its audience to live more consciously and in harmony with nature.”

The art exhibition itself will remain on view until the end of September this year.



₹700. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur. Details: 9727582092 / 8296105847