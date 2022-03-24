Kaee Contemporary’s exhibition, When the Other Stares Back, starts from March 26

Four Kolkata artists are coming together to strike off an engaging inter-generational conservation with their five-day exhibition. Organised by Kaee Contemporary and titled When the Other Stares Back, the exposition is curated by Adwait Singh. Jayashree Chakravarty, Radhika Agarwala, Sonia Mehra Chawla and Suhasini Kejriwal’s composite and layered works essay an inter-generational conversation about synthesised contaminants that impel us, governing our lifestyles.

What – Kaee Contemporary presents, ‘When the other stares back – curated by Adwait Singh’

Where – 2-H Alipore Avenue , Kolkata 700027

When – March 26 to April 30 2022

Time - 11 am to 8 pm