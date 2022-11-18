Annual Sufi arts festival Jahan - E - Khusrau hosts its upcoming edition this weekend in Jaipur

Founded by filmmaker and painter Muzaffar Ali, Jahan - E - Khusrau is an annual festival that celebrates Sufi music and arts. The festival has been the pioneer in reviving the Sufi music movement in India over the last two decades. The upcoming edition of the festival will take place at Jaipur in Rajasthan commencing Saturday.

Presented by Rajasthan Tourism Board – in association with Rumi Foundation, the festival is set to immerse the audience in two evenings of poetry and storytelling through a line-up of Sufi performances. Highlights of the two-day event include Rooh-E-Registaan, a Kathak dance ballet composed and directed by Muzaffar Ali (featuring Avenav Mukherjee and Shivani Varma), and Huma – The Celestial Bird, choreographed and performed by Neha Singh Mishra and Shinjini Kulkarni. The festival will also hold special performances by acclaimed singers Javed Ali and the Nooran sisters.

Speaking about her association with the festival, artiste Shinjini Kulkarni says, “Unique and experiential evenings of highest standards of music, poetry, and dance, Jahan-e -Khusrau is always a challenging platform to perform at. It enriches me as an artiste to be able to connect at the soul level with art lovers.”

Entry free. November 19 - 20, 6.30 pm. At Albert Hall Museum, Johari Bazar Road, Jaipur. Tickets available at the venue.

E-mail: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa