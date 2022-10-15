Comicstaan winner Nishant Suri to perform at stand-up comedy event 'Fox on Stage' in Bengaluru this weekend

Looking for ways to end your week on a happy note? City-based microbrewery Fox in the Field is ready to present stand-up comedy events Fox on Stage this weekend. The events will feature acts by well-known comedians Akash Mehta, Nishant Suri, and Vaibhav Sethia.

On Saturday, Akash Mehta will perform his act. But what can we expect from his performance? “I'm gonna crack you guys for an hour straight with my show on spies, millionaires, and the most interesting topic of all, the big fat Indian wedding,” the comedian told Indulge.

On Sunday, comedian Nishant Suri will take on the stage. Winner of the famous Amazon Prime show, Comicstaan in 2018, Nishant is known for his hilarious commentary on Indian society.

Performing on both days will be comedian Vaibhav Sethia. Having done more than 500 shows all across the country, Vaibhav has done shows with popular comedy groups like AIB and East India Comedy. On being asked to share the theme of his show in Bengaluru, the comedian answered cryptically, “I'm going to grow a small Uranium-957 plant, bearing fruits that provide organic electricity, all within the one-hour span. The show is mainly going to be me rambling extremely sensible things, with a lot of vigour.”

₹399. October 15-16, 4.30 pm. At Fox in the Field, Whitefield. Details: 8904353612