It's brewing Durga Puja specials at Traffic Gastropub
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th September 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th September 2022 12:00 AM
Durga Puja is all about good food and heartfelt conversations with near and dear ones. Traffic Gastropub at City Centre 2 has taken the cue and stirred some Durga Puja special delicacies throughout the five main days. Head out to this address for some lip smacking culinary experiences.
What: Durga Puja Specials
Where: Traffic Gastropub
When: September 30th- October 5th
Contact: Instagram: @traffickolkata