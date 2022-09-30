It's brewing Durga Puja specials at Traffic Gastropub

Durga Puja is all about good food and heartfelt conversations with near and dear ones. Traffic Gastropub at City Centre 2 has taken the cue and stirred some Durga Puja special delicacies throughout the five main days. Head out to this address for some lip smacking culinary experiences.

What: Durga Puja Specials

Where: Traffic Gastropub

When: September 30th- October 5th

Contact: Instagram: @traffickolkata