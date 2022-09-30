Monkey Bar to deck up in festive lights and flavours
Browse through drool worthy munchies
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th September 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th September 2022 12:00 AM
Make Monkey Bar your Pujo Adda this year as they bring to you some lip smacking pujo special for you to drool over with your friends and family. Browse through a range of chaats and starters inspired by Kolkata’s street food culture and move on to a delectable spread of fusion dishes that bring together Bengali delicacies and western flavours.
What: Puja Menu
Where: Monkey Bar
When: September 30th - October 9th
Contact: +91 84203 09813