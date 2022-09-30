Home Events

Monkey Bar to deck up in festive lights and flavours

Browse through drool worthy munchies

Puja Menu at Monkey Bar

Make Monkey Bar your Pujo Adda this year as they bring to you some lip smacking pujo special for you to drool over with your friends and family. Browse through a range of chaats and starters inspired by Kolkata’s street food culture and move on to a delectable spread of fusion dishes that bring together Bengali delicacies and western flavours.

What: Puja Menu

Where: Monkey Bar

When: September 30th - October 9th

Contact: +91 84203 09813

