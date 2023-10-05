Saurabh Shukla, Deepak Tijori, and Mukesh Tiwari to grace the opening of Manikarnika Film Fest

Saurabh Shukla, Deepak Tijori, and Mukesh Tiwari will grace the inauguration of the 2nd Manikarnika Film Festival in Varanasi, which will be held from October 13 to 15, 2023. Last year, actor Sanjay Mishra inaugurated the film festival, where the best films from across India and the world were screened.

Eminent art director, painter, writer, and poet Sumit Mishra, who has directed the award-winning short film Khidki and feature film Agam starring Tara Alisha Berry. Rahul Bagga is the man behind this idea of Varanasi's own film festival along with Nagari Natak Mandali Trust and Dr Ajit Saigal.

Sumit Mishra said, “We aim to showcase films on a national and international level that can connect audiences from different parts of the world, which is the main vision behind this prestigious film festival. This year, we have 75 diverse and enriching short films from 17 different countries in nomination, with at least 20 films screened each day. I am extremely grateful to Saurabh Shukla ji, Deepak Tijori, and Mukesh Tiwari for lending their precious time to this inspiring event, where we celebrate cinema that transcends boundaries and language.”

Actor Saurabh Shukla added, “I am honoured and humbled to be invited for the opening of the 2nd Manikarnika Film Festival in Varanasi. I am a great admirer of the festivals that showcase the best films from across India and the world, and connect audiences with different parts of the world through cinema, and Manikarnika is one of them. I am particularly excited to attend this year's festival, as it will be held in the holy city of Varanasi. Varanasi is a city with a rich cultural heritage, and it is the perfect setting for a film festival that celebrates the power of cinema to transcend boundaries and language. I look forward to meeting the filmmakers and actors who will be participating in the festival, and to seeing some of the best films."