Artist Charuvi Aggarwal unveils the Lumena installation in New Delhi

Artist Charuvi Aggarwal unveils her latest artwork the Lumena at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi. The installation which has been carefully designed and constructed with 1,60,000 hand blown glass beads is 10 feet long and reflects on the feminine as the highest form of consciousness. It is on display till April 30.

The art installation has already garnered widespread appreciation and is allows the visitors to gauge its sense of strength, power and magnificence by just one look. It brings together the concept of kundalini closer to the power of Kali. The flame represents the supreme power of transformation which helps in maintaining purity and balance world over.

What: The Lumena installation

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi

When: Till April 30, 2024