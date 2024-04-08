ICCR Kolkata celebrates 75th Foundation Day

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations Zonal Office (East) (Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India), and Rabindranath Tagore Centre at ICCR, Kolkata is all set to celebrate the 75th foundation day of the organisation with a series of programmes.

The evening would start with a painting exhibition by ICCR students at the Bengal Art Gallery at 4 pm, then a cultural performance by ICCR students at Satyajit Ray Auditorium at 4.30-5.45 pm and lastly an exploration of Odissi dance by Padmashree Dr Ileana Citaristi at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium, 6 pm onwards.

Seating will be on first-come-first-serve basis.

Where: ICCR, Zonal Office (East), Rabindranath Tagore Centre, Ho Chi Minh Sarani

When: Tuesday, April 9, 4 pm onwards

RSVP: (033) 22822895/0401

For more details: www.iccr.gov.in