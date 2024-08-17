Savour the flavours of Bengal, Bengaluru and Bombay at this Kolkata Hotel

The brunch session offers all food enthusiasts an extraordinary experience of culinary creations like Bisi belle bhaat with accompaniments, pav bhaji and mithai thali. Indulge in a variety of exquisite culinary creations and savour regional dishes while enjoying lively music that sets the perfect weekend ambiance. Energise your spirits and elevate your mood with this vibrant experience. And that's not all—enjoy complimentary access to our refreshing pool, allowing you to rejuvenate your mind and soul as you immerse yourself in the rich culinary and cultural heritage of India.