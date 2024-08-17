Savour the flavours of Bengal, Bengaluru and Bombay at this Kolkata Hotel

The Square at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is all set to present The 3B +++ Brunch, featuring the exquisite cultural amalgamation through delicious cuisines of Bengal, Bombay, and Bangalore. This culinary event will showcase the diverse flavours of each region, where innovation meets tradition to create an unforgettable dining experience.
The brunch session offers all food enthusiasts an extraordinary experience of culinary creations like Bisi belle bhaat with accompaniments, pav bhaji and mithai thali. Indulge in a variety of exquisite culinary creations and savour regional dishes while enjoying lively music that sets the perfect weekend ambiance. Energise your spirits and elevate your mood with this vibrant experience. And that's not all—enjoy complimentary access to our refreshing pool, allowing you to rejuvenate your mind and soul as you immerse yourself in the rich culinary and cultural heritage of India.
Where: The Square, Novotel Hotel & Residences
When: Sunday, August 18 and Sunday, August 25, 12.30 to 4 pm
Price for two: INR 1,999 onwards