Bridal & Festive Edit Exhibition by WeaverStory

Looking for the perfect blend of luxury and craftsmanship for your upcoming bridal or festive event? Here’s what you need to know about WeaverStory’s highly anticipated showcase:

What to expect:

Embroidered Bridal Sarees: Discover intricate hand embroidery, luxurious silks, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Elegant Bridal Suits: Explore timeless silhouettes adorned with detailed craftsmanship, ideal for any festive occasion.

Mark your calendars and join us for a celebration of exquisite handloom creations!

August 27 and 28. From 10 am to 8 pm. Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House, New Delhi.