Top events in Chennai this week: Music, movies, and more

Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam is back with its 5th-anniversary edition, offering a festive mix of Harikatha performances and cultural events. With special programmes across three days, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of music, dance, and storytelling.
December 6 -8. Rs 500 onwards. At 3.30 pm. At Vani Mahal. T Nagar.
The Chennai International Film Festival is back, offering over 100 films from across the globe. Celebrate the art of cinema with screenings at venues like PVR Sathyam Cinemas and Russian Culture House.
December 12-19. `500 onwards. 9 pm onwards.
Celebrate the vibrant spectrum of queer love and identity at Affections, a special open mic focusing on the intersection of queer fashion and self-expression. With storytelling, poetry, comedy, and music, performers share heartfelt narratives of dressing to reflect their true selves. Hosted by Sunshine House in collaboration with Backyard, this inclusive evening is for anyone seeking connection and authenticity.
Rs 150. December 8. 5 pm to 7 pm. At Backyard, Adyar.
Kick off the holiday season with LOCALXO’s Christmas Market. Enjoy a vibrant indoor market with over 12 vendors offering everything from wood-fired pizzas and Sri Lankan cutlets to festive pastries and natural skincare products.
December 7 & 8. Free entry, 11 am to 8 pm. At Bungalow 12, Adyar.
Laugh till you drop at Gaurav Kapoor’s stand-up comedy show. Known for his witty humour and sharp observations, Gaurav is ready to deliver a night full of laughter in the city this weekend.
Rs 999 onwards. December 7. At 4 pm. Rasika Ranjani Sabha.
Dive into watercolour artistry with this beginner-friendly floral workshop by Moonink Arts. Learn to paint delicate blooms while mastering the basics of blending and brush techniques. A material kit and tutorial sheets will be provided at the venue.
Rs 2,000. December 8. 11 am to 2 pm. At Backyard.
The saga continues in the highly anticipated action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, others. Witness Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh as they have yet another face-off in this sequel.
In theatres.